Multi-Functional MC Mallet Comes in a Flat-Pack

This mallet is the most ingenious thing I've seen for a long time. While not normally a fan of flat-pack stuff — the only thing I have ever assembled from scratch (a wooden shelving unit from Shabbycrap Habitat) was so wonky that I had to jam a cold storage heater against it to stop it toppling over — I can so see the point of this. Designed by Liam Ryan for Vert, the MC Mallet costs $A40 and can be used for cooking, DIY or as a toy. [Vert via MoCo Loco]