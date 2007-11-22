I hope this turns into a real series of ads, if only for the schadenfreude value. It's pretty great: Annoying guy plays with iPod touch on subway, gets his gear jacked and laments all the "sweet features" he lost, like the calendar for scheduling photo shoots with bands and stuff. Now all he can do is wistfully stroke the box until he goes back to the Apple Store. [College Humor via TechEBlog]
Mugged Hipster iPod touch Commercial
