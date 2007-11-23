Mr. T and William Shatner World of Warcraft Ads Make Us Want to Be Level 70 Mohawks

Most of my friends play World of Warcraft. I don't. I suspect that these hilarious new spots featuring cult icons Mr. T and William Shatner are aimed at me—if you're not a geek or know nothing about the game, they have little appeal, like an earlier spot. But they're going to be national TV ads, leading me to two conclusions: WoW's popularity is peaking/has peaked. So they're wrangling the offbeat pop cultural status its South Park episode cemented to try to lure in people of my ilk. Or maybe I'm just reading it wrong. Either way, catch at least the Mr. T ad after the jump. It rules.

[Kotaku]