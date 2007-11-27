MousEeX Mouse Glider Adds Weird Functionality to Your Mouse

The MousEX Glider pad is weird in the sense that most people wouldn't come up with a pad you rest your mouse on that you slide around with your hand. Why would anybody do this?

Because that same pad holds different add-ons like a navigational wheel, a giant button, or an 18-button pad that you can program macros onto. We're not sold on the concept, especially since placing your hand flat on a pad and sliding it around is way less ergonomic than using a mouse. However, we love programmable macro buttons dogs love peeing in the grass, so we're willing to give this a shot. [MousEX]