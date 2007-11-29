Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Motorola RIZR Z6c Has Dual-Band GSM and CDMA

motorizr.jpgIf we're reading this correctly, the Motorola RIZR Z6c has both GSM and CDMA, meaning you can take this phone from CDMA networks in the States (Sprint/Verizon) onto GSM networks all over the world (or onto AT&T/T-Mobile). The phone's just hit the FCC so we're not sure what Motorola's plans for this are in terms of carrier distribution other than Verizon, but we do know it has EV-DO rev. 0, so that may be a hint as to which providers this is heading to (maybe Sprint?). World phones are becoming more and more popular—see BlackBerry 8830—so it means Moto wants to get in on this James Bond globe-trekking market as well. [Phonearena]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles