Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Motorola Releases Motopure H12 Bluetooth Headset

motopure.jpgMotorola announced a new bluetooth headset today dubbed the Motopure H12. Along with the charging base and carrying case, the Motopure features Motorola's crystal talk technology (previously exclusive to their handsets) which uses two microphones for noise reduction purposes. Boy Genius Report got a hands-on with it and called it one of the most comfortable headsets they've used. The Motopure H12 is currently selling at AT&T stores for $US99 after mail-in rebate. [Motorola via Boy Genius Report]

Trending Stories Right Now

au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.
au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?

Latest Deals

Trending Articles