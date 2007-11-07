Motorola Releases Motopure H12 Bluetooth Headset

Motorola announced a new bluetooth headset today dubbed the Motopure H12. Along with the charging base and carrying case, the Motopure features Motorola's crystal talk technology (previously exclusive to their handsets) which uses two microphones for noise reduction purposes. Boy Genius Report got a hands-on with it and called it one of the most comfortable headsets they've used. The Motopure H12 is currently selling at AT&T stores for $US99 after mail-in rebate. [Motorola via Boy Genius Report]