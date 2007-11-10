Motorola Q9H Headed For Sprint as a Palm Powered Q2?

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

motoq2.JPGA holiday teaser site has revealed that a phone dubbed the Motorola Q2 will be "coming soon" to Sprint. If you look closely at the product image on the site, the Q2 appears to be a Motorola Q9H running a Palm OS instead of Windows Mobile 6. Naturally, this information is only a rumour at this point and nothing has been made official, but if a leaked Sprint roadmap is to be believed, we may know more on November 23rd. [Sprint via Howard Forums]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

