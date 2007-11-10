A holiday teaser site has revealed that a phone dubbed the Motorola Q2 will be "coming soon" to Sprint. If you look closely at the product image on the site, the Q2 appears to be a Motorola Q9H running a Palm OS instead of Windows Mobile 6. Naturally, this information is only a rumour at this point and nothing has been made official, but if a leaked Sprint roadmap is to be believed, we may know more on November 23rd. [Sprint via Howard Forums]
Motorola Q9H Headed For Sprint as a Palm Powered Q2?
