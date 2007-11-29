Motorola Drops to Third Place Behind Samsung, Nokia - Nobody Wonders Why

In news that surprises no one, Motorola's dropped to third place in global mobile phone sales behind Samsung and Nokia, thanks to inventory issues and "an unremarkable product lineup". That's code for too many RAZRs and RIZRs, in case your decoder ring's in the shop. In comparison, Moto's down from 21% to 13% of the market in just one year, compared to Samsung's 15% and Nokia's 38%. Beyond that, there's Sony Ericsson, LG, and everyone else. Unless Motorola comes out with a phone that's a big a hit as the original RAZR was, we don't see any kind of upturn in the next year either. [PC World]