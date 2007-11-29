Motorola Drops to Third Place Behind Samsung, Nokia - Nobody Wonders Why

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

In news that surprises no one, Motorola's dropped to third place in global mobile phone sales behind Samsung and Nokia, thanks to inventory issues and "an unremarkable product lineup". That's code for too many RAZRs and RIZRs, in case your decoder ring's in the shop. In comparison, Moto's down from 21% to 13% of the market in just one year, compared to Samsung's 15% and Nokia's 38%. Beyond that, there's Sony Ericsson, LG, and everyone else. Unless Motorola comes out with a phone that's a big a hit as the original RAZR was, we don't see any kind of upturn in the next year either. [PC World]

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

