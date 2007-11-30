Gizmos.es has a hot tip on the name for Motorola's upcoming multimedia phones: the Moto ZiNE. They've confirmed two Motorola ZiNE phones for 2008, one of which is an upgrade of the Motorola Z10 with touchscreen, keyboard, Wi-Fi and GPS. The other phone will have an 8-megapixel camera and optical zoom, and will be a slider and have something to do with a Moto/Kodak integration deal. It would be easy to make fun of them for yet another lame four-letter name, but we'll let their 21% to 13% drop in marketshare do our job for us. [Gizmos.es]
Moto ZiNE the Official Name For Upcoming Multimedia Phones?
