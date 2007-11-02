MOTO Q 9h Coming Tomorrow on AT&T for $200

OK, so we were a little off in the timing, but the MOTO Q 9h is now making its way to AT&T. The new WM6 phone is the first Motorola Q with full, quad band GPRS/EDGE support, meaning you don't need to rent a loaner the next time you jet set to Paris for lunch. And while it manages to stay just 11.8 millimeters thick, there's not much else special going on in this model other than UMTS/HSDPA for all your 3G downloading fun (and the 2MP camera, GPS and potentially interesting My Q Packs software). AT&T will be offering the Q 9h starting tomorrow (Nov 2) for $199 with contract. [pr]