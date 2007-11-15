Mossberg on Zune 2: 'Still No iPod'

Walt Mossberg, the Wall Street Journal's tech gnome, got a chance to play with Microsoft's new line of Zunes, and he was pretty ambivalent about them. While he thinks they're a noticeable improvement over the first generation, that's not really saying much seeing how unimpressed he was with those. But he is a fan of the new Zune Pad controller, the updated software, and better WiFi implementation, so all is not lost.

However, despite the upgrades, ol' Walt thinks Microsoft is competing with last-gen iPods rather than the current batch. He think the Zune gets blown away by the iPod Touch (I would think they shouldn't be compared, as they're totally different, but what do I know) and is also outclassed by the Nano and Classic, which offer slimmer profiles and bigger screens (at least on the Nano).

And he still likes the iTunes Music Store over the Zune Marketplace, which is certainly understandable. A music store lives and dies by its selection, and iTunes is clearly the winner here.

And while the WiFi syncing is nice, it sucks up too much juice for Mossy's tastes. So his verdict, unsurprisingly, is to go with an iPod. What do you guys think, is he spot-on or drunk on Apple's Kool Aid? [All Things D]