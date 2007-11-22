The Blackberry 9000-series phones are rumoured to have touchscreen keyboards, and Unstrung is reporting a series of quotes from analyst Carmi Levy about it. Levy could have good sources, or he could be giving us the analyst reach-around, repeating rumours first written about on blogs. I don't know. But if such a device does work, it sure sits in contradiction to RIM CEO Mike Lazaridis's negative comments about the iPhone's touchscreen keyboard. [Unstrung via Crunch]
More Touchscreen Blackberry 9000 Rumours
