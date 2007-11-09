Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Monster Pod Is Peter Parker's Tripod of Choice

Monster_Pod.jpgWhat better way to take pictures of yourself Spiderman hurtling through the concrete jungle than with a mini tripod that sticks to "almost anything", from trees and poles to fences, rocks and walls? Monster Pod's stickiness comes from a "patented viscoelastic polymer"—I love it when SkyMall talks science. As far out as it seems, this thing sells for the low low price of $29.99, a great deal, at least until Make Magazine explains how to do it with a single bolt and 19 cents worth of string and chewing gum. [SkyMall via Crave]

Trending Stories Right Now

au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.
au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?

Latest Deals

Trending Articles