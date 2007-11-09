Monster Pod Is Peter Parker's Tripod of Choice

What better way to take pictures of yourself Spiderman hurtling through the concrete jungle than with a mini tripod that sticks to "almost anything", from trees and poles to fences, rocks and walls? Monster Pod's stickiness comes from a "patented viscoelastic polymer"—I love it when SkyMall talks science. As far out as it seems, this thing sells for the low low price of $29.99, a great deal, at least until Make Magazine explains how to do it with a single bolt and 19 cents worth of string and chewing gum. [SkyMall via Crave]