In this exclusive GizVid, take a look at Monster Cable founder Noel Lee as he tells us the story of his studies of finance and how electricity flows through wires when he founded his company that sells expensive cables to unsuspecting consumers. He must have taken a few classes in salesmanship and litigation, too. He doth protest too much, methinks. And you, tell us what youthinks. [Video by Nick McGlynn]
Monster Cable Founder Noel Lee Explains How He Got Started
