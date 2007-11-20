Moller Has "Substantial Doubts" That Their Flying Car Will Make it To Market

Jalopnik reports that Moller, makers of the M400 flying car vapor we've come to love inhaling, have "substantial doubts" the cars will ever get off the ground.

They've always been confident, even if the public hasn't, so this is a change of tune for the futurist company. Moller posted a quarterly loss of $81, 071, bringing their deficit to $40.6 million, and they've cited the need for more money to continue operations and manufacturing of flying cars. (Oh coincidence, that's the same reason why my flying car isn't for sale yet.) I'm wondering if Ford could buy the company and pull off the production, considering ex-Boeing executive Alan Mulally is the helm...but now I'm just acting desperate. [Jalopik]