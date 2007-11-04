MIT Researchers Develop Tractor Beam For Microchip Manufacturing

Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have developed a method of arranging cells on a microchip using what they call "optical tweezers." These optical tweezers consist of a fine tuned beam of laser light, which moves cells around on the chip.

Scientists say this could have may beneficial applications in the fields of biomedical and materials research. In the picture shown, they used said tweezers to arrange the letters "MIT" on the surface of the chip. Now if they could do that with Harvard's marching band at a football game, I'd really be impressed. [AP via Science Daily]