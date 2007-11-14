EMI's efforts to ride Radiohead's wave of rainbow-y vibes didn't stop with their cute but obscenely priced USB drive loaded up with Radiohead's back catalog. If you Googled "Radiohead" last week, the top ad promised to bring you to a boxset of their new album "Rainbow" (like a bad Chinese knockoff) only to push your browser to EMI's overpriced back catalog options. Classy! [Guardian via Idolator]
Misleading EMI Ad Touted New Radiohead Album, Directed Clickers to Own Store
