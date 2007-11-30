Minigigi MP3 Player a Cross Between Old-Skool iPod and Bubblegum

Kitsch lovers — and I can't be the only person on the site who's put in an order for the light-up Virgin Mary flash drive — may be interested in Minigigi's oneQ MP3 player, available in Korea. Tiny wee, inside its rounded hot-pinkness lurks 1GB of internal memory, a battery that gives you six hours' playing time, a built-in speaker, STN LCD display, voice recording and e-book functionality. As well as hot pink, you can get it in black, white and blue, and it costs a cheeky little $37. [Aving USA]