Kitsch lovers — and I can't be the only person on the site who's put in an order for the light-up Virgin Mary flash drive — may be interested in Minigigi's oneQ MP3 player, available in Korea. Tiny wee, inside its rounded hot-pinkness lurks 1GB of internal memory, a battery that gives you six hours' playing time, a built-in speaker, STN LCD display, voice recording and e-book functionality. As well as hot pink, you can get it in black, white and blue, and it costs a cheeky little $37. [Aving USA]
Minigigi MP3 Player a Cross Between Old-Skool iPod and Bubblegum
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.