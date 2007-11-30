Using a retro brick phone doesn't have to be an exercise in giving up modern features as long as you're using the Mini Mob. Not only does it look like Zack's Kelly Kapowski booty call gadget, it's got an MP3 player, a camera, GSM compatibility and a slot for headphones. And best of all, it's only 11cm tall, meaning you can fit this into your pocket without looking like you have elephantitis. Price? $US330. Warning: even though the product page says you'll be "the original gangster", chances are you will not. [GadgetsArcade via Wired]
Mini Mob Tiny Brick Phone Is Perfect For Midget Zack Morris
