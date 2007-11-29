Microsoft hardware 25% rebate until 31st January

While checking out the details on the new Sidewinder mouse, we spotted Microsoft throwing a general party around their hardware line up. To celebrate the 25th anniversary of their hardware business, Microsoft is doing 25% cashback deals when you send off for redemption. So that SideWinder might be retailing for $129.95, but after redemption it will be yours for $94.95. Full details, and a list of the specific values they're giving you back (some come in at better than 25%), at the Microsoft hardware site. [Microsoft Hardware]