Micron's Future Concept of SSD is RAM-Module Like

In addition to Micron's traditional solid state drives announced today, they also showed off a concept for a SSD module that resembles RAM and would fit into a similar port. The design uses a SATA interface and is only 4 mm thick. Micron claims the advantages of such a design are the small size and the ability to line up multiple drives next to each other. In addition, this design requires no wires or mounting to the motherboard, reducing the risk of the SSD becoming disconnnected or loose inside a computer. While this product is nowhere near ready for market, Micron says they would need to work with an OEM or someone who can offer a compatible computer solution. [Micron]