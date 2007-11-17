Microchip Renuites Dog With Owner After 7 Years: The System Works

If there was ever a case for embedding your dog with a microchip, this is it. In 2001 Lyn O'Byrne's dog Rhia was stolen from the vets office where she worked as a nurse. Amazingly enough, last week she received a call from a lost animals line informing her that a dog was found with her contact info stored in a microchip embedded in its neck. Dog and owner were reunited, hugs and kisses all around, technology rules, and all is right with the world. [Wimbeldon Guardian via Spluch]