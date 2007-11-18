Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

"MC Mechanic" Masterpiece: One Hand Fixes the Other

6522423-md.jpegI just found Shane Willis's MC Mechanic piece via [email protected] Photographer Shane Willis made this homage to Escher's Drawing Hands 1948 litho, yet his process included not looking at the original. He wanted to infuse his own style and impression of Escher's original so did his by memory. I'm inclined to think this looks like Luke's replacement hand, engaged in peer to peer hardware review. Shane's work is genius, and Joel's not too shabby for still managing to dig up stuff like this after all these years of Gadget Finding. [Photo.net via JJ]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles