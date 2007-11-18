I just found Shane Willis's MC Mechanic piece via [email protected] Photographer Shane Willis made this homage to Escher's Drawing Hands 1948 litho, yet his process included not looking at the original. He wanted to infuse his own style and impression of Escher's original so did his by memory. I'm inclined to think this looks like Luke's replacement hand, engaged in peer to peer hardware review. Shane's work is genius, and Joel's not too shabby for still managing to dig up stuff like this after all these years of Gadget Finding. [Photo.net via JJ]
"MC Mechanic" Masterpiece: One Hand Fixes the Other
