Maybe Radiohead Fans are Not So Cheap After All

rainbow%242.jpgA recent study conducted by internet research firm comScore claimed that only about 38% of those who downloaded the album In Rainbows actually paid, implying that the band's pay your own price experiment was a failure. The band responded recently calling this claim "wholly inaccurate," implying that the folks at comScore are a bunch of morons. A statement issued by the band reveals the whole story:

"In response to purely speculative figures announced in the press regarding the number of downloads and the price paid for the album, the group's representatives would like to remind people that, as the album could only be downloaded from the band's website, it is impossible for outside organizations to have accurate figures on sales."

Good point. I would like to think that Radiohead fans aren't as cheap as we have been lead to believe. But my question is when are we going to see some official numbers? [e-consultancy via Pocket-Lint]

