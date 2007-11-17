Combine the sleek stylish form of the Maya Single Chair, a 32-inch television angled for maximum lounging relaxation, a pair of 60W speakers and a sub and you have a setup that most people couldn't possibly afford. If you are most people, you will be spared the horrors of sticker shock given that little information exists on the Maya, and it appears to be a concept at this point. [StudioAV via T3]
Maya Single Chair Is Crammed With Geeky, Gadgety Style
