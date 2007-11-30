M-Audio's MicroTrack II Digital Audio Recorder: Rock Star Quality at a Garage Band Price

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

mictrotrack-II.jpgThe new MicroTrack II from M-Audio gives musicians everything they need to record music on the go. The handheld device features 2-channel WAV (BWF) and MP3 recording and playback and can copy files directly to CompactFlash cards or microdrives. There are also two 1/4-inch TRS inputs for your gear, 48V phantom-powered mic preamps, and drag-and-drop file transfer for both the PC and the Mac. According to the manufacturer's site, the MicroTrack II is retailing for $US399, which is certainly no bargain. However, I have seen it just about everywhere else for $US299 — once again proving that shopping around on the internet is essential. [Product Page and M-Audio via macnn]

