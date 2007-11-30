The new MicroTrack II from M-Audio gives musicians everything they need to record music on the go. The handheld device features 2-channel WAV (BWF) and MP3 recording and playback and can copy files directly to CompactFlash cards or microdrives. There are also two 1/4-inch TRS inputs for your gear, 48V phantom-powered mic preamps, and drag-and-drop file transfer for both the PC and the Mac. According to the manufacturer's site, the MicroTrack II is retailing for $US399, which is certainly no bargain. However, I have seen it just about everywhere else for $US299 — once again proving that shopping around on the internet is essential. [Product Page and M-Audio via macnn]
M-Audio's MicroTrack II Digital Audio Recorder: Rock Star Quality at a Garage Band Price
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.