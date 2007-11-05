Marvell Power Supply Chip Shrinks Power Bricks, Energy Use

Marvell's launching a new chip for more efficient power supplies that cuts down energy use by automatically adjusting the amount of juice drawn by a computer depending on what it actually needs, slashing waste—it can chop peak energy use by up to 50 percent, according to Marvell.

It also supposedly rolls the functionality of 20 components into the single processor, allowing for the "Honey I Shrunk the Power Brick" magic (by up to a third) at lower costs for OEM manufacturers. When we talked with Hubie Notohamiprodjo, general manager of industrial control and power management, he said we could probably expect products with the new chips to start showing up in a few months.

While we'll see them in desktop and notebook power supplies first—Marvell's hitting them because of the size of computers' carbon footprint and its potential reduction—they could also make their way into flatscreen TVs, portables and other consumer electronics. It was tipped that they're talking to at least one manufacturer now. Even if green tech's not really your bag—or hell, even if it didn't actually save that much power —carrying around a smaller notebook power brick is reason enough for us to give it a thumbs up.