Martin Place Christmas tree has 58,000 LED lights. Eat it, New York!

The mothership mentioned this year's Christmas tree in Rockefeller Center in New York City is sporting 30,000 LEDs. Hey, we're not down on the shift to more efficient lighting, we just wanted to say that Sydney craps all over their puny effort. The Martin Place tree, which flicked the switch last night, is glowing brightly with 58,000 glorious LED bulbs! Go bask in its glow, Sydneysiders! [Sydney Christmas]
