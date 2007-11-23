Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Martin Place Christmas tree has 58,000 LED lights. Eat it, New York!

martinplace.jpgThe mothership mentioned this year's Christmas tree in Rockefeller Center in New York City is sporting 30,000 LEDs. Hey, we're not down on the shift to more efficient lighting, we just wanted to say that Sydney craps all over their puny effort. The Martin Place tree, which flicked the switch last night, is glowing brightly with 58,000 glorious LED bulbs! Go bask in its glow, Sydneysiders! [Sydney Christmas]

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?

