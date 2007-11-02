Marathons Start Banning Music Players For 'Safety', 'Fairness'

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

nike-armband-2.jpgAlthough it'll be about a year before we mold our bodies into any kind of humanoid-esque form capable of running a marathon, but the news that said races are banning headphones isn't inspiring us to train. Apparently USA Track & Field, the group in charge, thinks iPods and other music devices makes running too dangerous and possibly prevents people from having a "competitive edge".

The runners themselves are divided. Some old folks say running with music ruins the experience, and some other folks say that if they're banning folks because they can't hear they should ban deaf people as well. Us? If it's like whiteboard marker huffing—which totally gives you an extra six miles, btw—and doesn't hurt anyone, it should be allowed. [NYTimes]

