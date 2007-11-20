Man Fits Home-Made Gaming System to IKEA Dining Table

Eric Gradman built his own MAME gaming system from a 15-inch LCD, Happ controls and an Ultimarc I-PAC, and fitted it into an extendable dining table that he bought from IKEA. "There's always someone who doesn't feel comfortable around large groups of people, and so he sits at the table playing video games," he says. The full photo-set is on Flickr, but you can see some of the pics in our gallery below.

Although the system will play all sorts of games, Eric only plays Ms. Pacman. "It hasn't yet translated into a better score," he says plaintively. [Flickr via MAKE]