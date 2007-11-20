Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Man Fits Home-Made Gaming System to IKEA Dining Table

2047114167_079b397472.jpgEric Gradman built his own MAME gaming system from a 15-inch LCD, Happ controls and an Ultimarc I-PAC, and fitted it into an extendable dining table that he bought from IKEA. "There's always someone who doesn't feel comfortable around large groups of people, and so he sits at the table playing video games," he says. The full photo-set is on Flickr, but you can see some of the pics in our gallery below.

Although the system will play all sorts of games, Eric only plays Ms. Pacman. "It hasn't yet translated into a better score," he says plaintively. [Flickr via MAKE]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles