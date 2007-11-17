If you are a Leopard owner that felt stack icons were a tad un-sexy or unclear, help is on the way in the form of overlays that place your stacks into clean looking "bins." A simple terminal command will allow you implement the 18 custom icons in the original downloadable pack. However, if you want to make your own custom stack icons, it can be achieved fairly easily using a image editing program like Preview. Hit the links for a full tutorial on making your own icons and a link to the original download pack with instructions. [Download via TUAW and Tutorial]
Make Your Leopard Stacks Purdy With Some Fancy Icon Overlays
