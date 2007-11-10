Make the Office More Fun with SamePaperPlayAgain

Clement Eloy, creator of the infamous Hotdoll sex doll for dogs, has a new project. Unfortunately it doesn't feature dogporn, but it's still pretty cool. It's called the SamePaperPlayAgain, and it's a wastebasket designed to help you waste time as well as paper by making throwing things away a game. Take turns kickin' stuff at the wastebasket, keeping score on who's more accurate. No matter who wins, the real loser will be your employer, who's wasting valuable payroll dollars on someone who clearly doesn't care about their job in the slightest. [FeelAddicted]