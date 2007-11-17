If you are a fan of Rube Goldberg-style contraptions, you will love Think Geek's Cological Marble Run Construction Set. It contains everything you need to create your own marble mayhem—including 23 different types of marble-moving mechanisms like rolling cars and whacking mallets. More info and a video after the jump. The instruction manual teaches you how to use the parts, but leaves the course design up to you. The whole thing is in Japanese anyway, so don't expect to do a whole lot of reading unless you can speak the language. Real geeks don't need any stinking instructions anyway. Available for $69.99.[Think Geek]
Make Rube Goldberg-Style Marble Madness Mechanisms
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.