Magus Compact Speakers from Teresonic Are Curvaceous, Woody

Teresonic has brought out the Magus, a pair of compact, mid-range speakers, whose curved sides are a nod to classical instruments. "Have you ever wondered why there are no square violins, trumpets, or acoustic guitars?" says the president of Teresonic, Mike Zivkovic. "So why do they make square speakers?" Because they're easier to make, of course. Teresonic's Magus speakers have a sensitivity of 98dB (1W/1kHZ/1m), a bandwidth of 60Hz-22kHz ± 3dB, and a power handling of 1-100 Watts.

Costing $US3,985 for a pair of speakers, a pair of customised speaker stands retail for $US385. [Press Release]