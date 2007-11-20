Magnetic Matchstick Light a Flamin' Brilliant Idea

Designer Chetan Sorab's Matchlight is a clever lighting concept that lets you arrange a pile of matchsticks however you want - and as long as the sticks are touching each other, they'll all light up, despite the fact that only one of the 16 "matches" has a power cord. Here's how:Each individual light stick has a magnetized polypropylene body, so you can stand them up as straight as a line of soldiers, as well as having them strewn higgledy-piggledy. And how do you get the current to pass through all the lights? Simple — by induction, baby. Yanko]