Magnetic Matchstick Light a Flamin' Brilliant Idea

match_panel.jpgDesigner Chetan Sorab's Matchlight is a clever lighting concept that lets you arrange a pile of matchsticks however you want - and as long as the sticks are touching each other, they'll all light up, despite the fact that only one of the 16 "matches" has a power cord. Here's how:Each individual light stick has a magnetized polypropylene body, so you can stand them up as straight as a line of soldiers, as well as having them strewn higgledy-piggledy. And how do you get the current to pass through all the lights? Simple — by induction, baby. Yanko]

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?

