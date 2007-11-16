Mac TV Wonder 650 Clear QAM Support Arriving End of the Month

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

atitvwonders.jpgWord from ATI on the initial lack of Clear QAM support in the Mac version of the TV Wonder 650 Combo USB TV tuner we showed you: The team was focused on getting it out the door, so it'll "be available via a software update within ATI tvPORTAL itself to help ease the update process for the user" by the end of the month. [ATI]

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?

