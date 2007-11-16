Word from ATI on the initial lack of Clear QAM support in the Mac version of the TV Wonder 650 Combo USB TV tuner we showed you: The team was focused on getting it out the door, so it'll "be available via a software update within ATI tvPORTAL itself to help ease the update process for the user" by the end of the month. [ATI]
Mac TV Wonder 650 Clear QAM Support Arriving End of the Month
