You've already seen the spiders made out of scissors confiscated at the airport, but let's face it: scissors aren't very dangerous most of the time. That is to say, they weren't created with the sole intention of doing some killing. Not so with this M16 spider. This one will definitely not make it onto any airplanes. [Make]
M16 Spider Might be Worse Than a Tarantula
Trending Stories Right Now
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?