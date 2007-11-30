Just how far will the absurdity of Star Wars product licensing go? You know we're getting near that repugnant singularity of infinite distortion when we encounter these Star Wars-themed rubber duckies. There's Luke Pondwalker, Princess Layer, and look over there—it's Pondtrooper. Sheesh. Running on a non-replaceable 45-hour battery, all are ready to swim around and around, and to save battery power, they stop whatever it is that propels their watery wanderings as soon as you take them out of the H2O. Good lord. Please don't buy these. [Red5, via 7 Gadgets]
Lucas Further Whores Out Star Wars Brand for Line of Rubber Duckies
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.