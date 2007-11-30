Just how far will the absurdity of Star Wars product licensing go? You know we're getting near that repugnant singularity of infinite distortion when we encounter these Star Wars -themed rubber duckies. There's Luke Pondwalker, Princess Layer, and look over there—it's Pondtrooper. Sheesh. Running on a non-replaceable 45-hour battery, all are ready to swim around and around, and to save battery power, they stop whatever it is that propels their watery wanderings as soon as you take them out of the H2O. Good lord. Please don't buy these. [Red5, via 7 Gadgets]