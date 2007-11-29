Linksys Tech Support and Phone Sex Hotline

I hit Circuit City with my mum on Black Friday to pick up the greatest and cheapest router ever, the Linksys WRH54G, costing a slim Andrew Jackson after the mail-in rebate. As far as I could tell, there was only a single flaw with the thing: the toll-free technical support number in the manual wasn't that at all, but a promotional line for a "stimulating conversation" service. Hear it for yourself in the call video above, and check out the manual after the jump.