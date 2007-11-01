LimoTrack, for When a Stretch Hummer is Just Not Deplorable Enough

The LimoTrack is an old troop carrier that's been converted into a limousine for assholes by a portly ex-solider in Britain. It's loaded up with a smoke machine, fancy lighting, a bumpin' sound system, and a machine gun for taking down airplanes. Oh, and it can travel on both solid ground and in water. There's no better way to say "I have no taste" than riding to your wedding in this thing. [Product Page via Red Ferret]