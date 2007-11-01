In addition to being one of our favourite holidays, today is the last day of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Besides squeezing a ripe pair of tittles, what better way to celebrate than picking up a pink Western Digital Passport drive with 250GB of storage on board? We've been testing one of these USB drives, and its performance is respectable, quietly cranking out a read speed of 17MB per second and write speed of 14MB per second. Plus, its minimalist design appeals to us, sporting an icy blue pilot light that sets off its odd, angular shape. Pink-thinking Western Digital's not saying what percentage of the drive's $200 price goes toward fighting breast cancer, but it's the thought that counts. [Western Digital]
Like Breasts? Get a 250GB Pink WD Passport Drive to Celebrate
