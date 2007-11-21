Lights, Music, Beauty Speaker System Turns iMac into a Light Show

There isn't much in the way of technical specs on the Lights, Music, Beauty speaker system concept from designer Ian Murchison—but it appears that all we really need to know is that it generates one hell of a light show.

Why you would need a remote controlled, 3-point light system attached to your computer is beyond me—unless you are prone to throwing impromptu office parties, you find that blinding lights help you concentrate on the task at hand, or (by the looks of things) you plan to throw your iMac out the window to see if it can fly. Not sure if this one will ever find its way to store shelves, but hey, you never know. [Yanko Design]