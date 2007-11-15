LG's Zenith DTT900 Converter Competes with RCA for Grandma's $40 Coupon

Earlier we showed you the finished look of the RCA DTA800, one of the "digital switchover" converter boxes your stubborn granny can buy early next year with her $40 coupon from the government, in lieu of getting a new goddamn TV. The CES folks have praised the other box too, a Zenith-branded DTT900 digital-to-analog converter box made and marketed by LG. Anyone who thinks we're being a little reductive take note of the old-people branding. RCA? Zenith? Where's the Philips-made Magnavox converter? That would complete the trio. [CES]