LG Develops Smudge-Free LCD Screen: Touch Tablets Rejoice

ew.jpgI go into a conniption when I show someone something on my notebook and they press their dirty, oily finger into my screen, knowing I'll have to bust out an LCD wipe to restore its pristine state. No more! LG Philips LCD's latest LCD panel—which takes after non-stick frying pans&dmash;will let you wipe off smudges, fingerprints, ink (!) and other stickiness (ew) with your shirt, just like an iPhone. They go into mass production in the first half of '08, so they should start making touch computing a little less greasy by next summer. [AP/Yahoo!, Flickr]

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?

