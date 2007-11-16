LG Develops Smudge-Free LCD Screen: Touch Tablets Rejoice

I go into a conniption when I show someone something on my notebook and they press their dirty, oily finger into my screen, knowing I'll have to bust out an LCD wipe to restore its pristine state. No more! LG Philips LCD's latest LCD panel—which takes after non-stick frying pans&dmash;will let you wipe off smudges, fingerprints, ink (!) and other stickiness (ew) with your shirt, just like an iPhone. They go into mass production in the first half of '08, so they should start making touch computing a little less greasy by next summer. [AP/Yahoo!, Flickr]