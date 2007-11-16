The LG 52LG71 may look like the ultimate typo, but it's actually a very promising television. A bit more than just another 1080p 52-inch LCD, this new model claims to stream HD over Wi-Fi. Which Wi-Fi draft standard is LG using? Not certain. Even if the technology works can most home theatres take advantage? Probably not. Is it any better than the Wi-Fi TVs we've seen so far? No clue. But a Wi-Fi LCD TV streaming HD looks so great on a spec sheet. No word on pricing or a US release. [engadget via newlaunches]
LG 52LG71, Big LCD With Wi-Fi HD Streaming
Trending Stories Right Now
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?