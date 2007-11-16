LG 52LG71, Big LCD With Wi-Fi HD Streaming

The LG 52LG71 may look like the ultimate typo, but it's actually a very promising television. A bit more than just another 1080p 52-inch LCD, this new model claims to stream HD over Wi-Fi. Which Wi-Fi draft standard is LG using? Not certain. Even if the technology works can most home theatres take advantage? Probably not. Is it any better than the Wi-Fi TVs we've seen so far? No clue. But a Wi-Fi LCD TV streaming HD looks so great on a spec sheet. No word on pricing or a US release. [engadget via newlaunches]