Let There Be Light, in the Form of a USB Rechargeable Clip

Charge this mini flashlight in a USB port, and use its notebook clip to shed light on your laptop keyboard. For less digital activities, use its book clip to illuminate that page-turner trash you read under the covers every night with no one the wiser. It has an LED inside that's bright enough to light up the night, and once you've spent its internal battery, it only takes about three hours to charge it up again. Who needs a $US400 electronic book reader, when a mere $US14 keeps you from cursing the darkness, reading good old-fashioned paper? [Brando]