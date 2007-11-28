Charge this mini flashlight in a USB port, and use its notebook clip to shed light on your laptop keyboard. For less digital activities, use its book clip to illuminate that page-turner trash you read under the covers every night with no one the wiser. It has an LED inside that's bright enough to light up the night, and once you've spent its internal battery, it only takes about three hours to charge it up again. Who needs a $US400 electronic book reader, when a mere $US14 keeps you from cursing the darkness, reading good old-fashioned paper? [Brando]
Let There Be Light, in the Form of a USB Rechargeable Clip
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.