After tripling its earnings in the most recent quarter to $105.26 million, Lenovo has decided that it doesn't need any stinking IBM logo on its products from here on out. As a result of their success, the decision has come 2 years earlier than planned. [CNET]
Lenovo Making Crazy Money, Decides to Drop IBM Logo Early
Trending Stories Right Now
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?