Just about everyone has a soft spot for Legos, which is why someone needs to make this BLOC MP3 player concept a reality. Not satisfied with simply looking like a Lego, the BLOC would actually feature Lego-like snap together functionality. If you want more than the base 50MB of memory, simply snap on another module. If you are looking to sync and share music with your friends, just connect your BLOCs together. Using the lanyard, you could build you own Flava Flav-style necklace or put a whole mess of them together and build some sort of iinsane Lego masterpiece complete with its own crappy soundtrack. [Yanko Design]
Lego-Inspired MP3 Player Concept For Tunes, Building Forts
