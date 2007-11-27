Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Lego-Inspired MP3 Player Concept For Tunes, Building Forts

bloc2.jpgJust about everyone has a soft spot for Legos, which is why someone needs to make this BLOC MP3 player concept a reality. Not satisfied with simply looking like a Lego, the BLOC would actually feature Lego-like snap together functionality. If you want more than the base 50MB of memory, simply snap on another module. If you are looking to sync and share music with your friends, just connect your BLOCs together. Using the lanyard, you could build you own Flava Flav-style necklace or put a whole mess of them together and build some sort of iinsane Lego masterpiece complete with its own crappy soundtrack. [Yanko Design]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles