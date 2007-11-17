Japanese Lego builder Jun Brick (think that's his real name?) has been hard at work at a 1:40 model of the famous Battleship Yamato for over a year. This gargantuan model puts the Millennium Falcon to shame, stretching out for over 20 feet and using a whopping 100,000 pieces. He posts a metric ton of photos on his site as he works on it, giving us a really cool look at each step of the process and just how much work goes into building a model of this size. Impressive, to say the least. [Jun Brick via Boing Boing Gadgets]
Lego Master Working on 100,000 Piece, 21-Foot Battleship Yamato Model
