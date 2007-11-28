Soba lovers of the world rejoice, for you can now buy the Ie Soba from Takara Tomy, a machine that can make you Soba noodles at home. Traditionally rather a time-consuming process, all you need is buckwheat powder, wheat flour, water and 20 minutes. See it boxed up below.The Ie Soba costs $US139, but beware, as it only comes with Japanese instructions. [Kilian-Nakamura]
Le Soba Machine Gets you Soba in the Privacy of your Own Home
Trending Stories Right Now
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?