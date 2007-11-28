Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Le Soba Machine Gets you Soba in the Privacy of your Own Home

ie-home-soba-takara-tomy-2.jpgSoba lovers of the world rejoice, for you can now buy the Ie Soba from Takara Tomy, a machine that can make you Soba noodles at home. Traditionally rather a time-consuming process, all you need is buckwheat powder, wheat flour, water and 20 minutes. See it boxed up below.ie-home-soba-takara-tomy-3.jpgThe Ie Soba costs $US139, but beware, as it only comes with Japanese instructions. [Kilian-Nakamura]

Trending Stories Right Now

au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.
au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?

Latest Deals

Trending Articles